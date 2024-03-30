Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WH opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after buying an additional 3,002,259 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,677,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 773,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,018,000 after acquiring an additional 763,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

