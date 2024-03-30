UBS Group Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $197.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $167.00 to $197.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VLO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho downgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.69.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $170.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.00. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $172.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy



Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

