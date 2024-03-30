Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,135.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $967.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $962.49 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $958.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $880.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

