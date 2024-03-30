Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YOU. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.80.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YOU

Clear Secure Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:YOU opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 1.52. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous None dividend of $0.25. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 58,961 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,342,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 146,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 114,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 14,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.