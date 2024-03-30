BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BioLineRx to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioLineRx

BioLineRx Trading Up 0.9 %

BLRX opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.