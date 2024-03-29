Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned 1.41% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $51,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,793,000 after acquiring an additional 211,512 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,132,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,182,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,505,000 after buying an additional 2,003,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,915,000 after buying an additional 155,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 1,145,181 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

