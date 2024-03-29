Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 4.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $22,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $204.21 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $204.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.45 and a 200-day moving average of $189.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

