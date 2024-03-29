Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Up 200.4% in March

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,085,600 shares, an increase of 200.4% from the February 29th total of 4,689,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Uni-President China Stock Performance
UNPSF stock remained flat at $0.57 during midday trading on Friday. Uni-President China has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.
About Uni-President China
