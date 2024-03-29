Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Up 200.4% in March

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,085,600 shares, an increase of 200.4% from the February 29th total of 4,689,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

UNPSF stock remained flat at $0.57 during midday trading on Friday. Uni-President China has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

