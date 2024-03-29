Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PEO opened at $23.12 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, VP Gregory W. Buckley purchased 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $68,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $265,188. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

