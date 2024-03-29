Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 1,210 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. International Paper makes up about 1.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

