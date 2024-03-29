U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.78 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.97.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

