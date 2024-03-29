U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.78 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.97.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
