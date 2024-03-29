Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

NYSE TSN opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,421,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

