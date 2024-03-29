Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $409,063,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $99,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

