Trevor Carvey Acquires 9,000 Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Carvey bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £45,360 ($57,323.39).

Conduit Stock Down 0.2 %

Conduit stock opened at GBX 518 ($6.55) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 491.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 469.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Conduit Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 428.32 ($5.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 533 ($6.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £813.16 million, a PE ratio of 551.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Conduit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is 2,978.72%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Conduit from GBX 635 ($8.02) to GBX 695 ($8.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. It offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property business lines; director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability; and aviation, contingency, energy, engineering and construction, environmental, marine, renewables, political violence and terrorism, specie and fine art, war, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

