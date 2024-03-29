Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.03. The company had a trading volume of 858,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.20. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.10 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

