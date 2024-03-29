Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 382 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $245.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.65 and its 200-day moving average is $230.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

