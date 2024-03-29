StockNews.com Lowers Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Hold

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $325.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

