SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Paul Klauder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in SEI Investments by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 41,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SEI Investments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 507.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 73,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 76.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 106,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.