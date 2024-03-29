Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $114.14. The stock had a trading volume of 329,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

