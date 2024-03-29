Polymath Market Capitalization Tops $91.84 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $91.84 million and $20,497.41 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.03 or 0.00146738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008679 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.09795227 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $19,174.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.