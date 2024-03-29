Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Ballast Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,292.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 332,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 308,412 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 86,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, CMC Financial Group raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 316,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 39,628 shares during the period.

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

