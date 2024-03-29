Ocean Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $454.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.47 and a 200 day moving average of $438.48.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.