MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,999.99 and last traded at $1,953.50. 1,281,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,243,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,876.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $989.63 and its 200 day moving average is $648.76.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.39, for a total transaction of $255,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,396 shares of company stock worth $87,014,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.