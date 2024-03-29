Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

BDGSF stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

