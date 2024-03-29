Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.4% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.71. 3,688,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.17. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

