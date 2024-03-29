Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $169.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,728,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,495. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

