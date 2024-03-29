TFB Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,367 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. 11,663,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

