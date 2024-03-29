Green Plains’ (GPRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPRE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Green Plains from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

GPRE stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

