FY2024 EPS Estimates for Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Raised by Noble Financial

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Noble Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Xcel Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Brands news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

