FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up approximately 7.9% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned approximately 0.32% of FS KKR Capital worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $13,510,000. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,520,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after buying an additional 456,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FSK opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

