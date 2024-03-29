First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,774.83.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Report on First Citizens BancShares
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,444,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,635.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $910.25 and a 1-year high of $1,651.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,529.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,442.69.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.