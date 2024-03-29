Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83. 185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

Featured Articles

