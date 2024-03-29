Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MillerKnoll, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MillerKnoll in a report released on Thursday, March 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for MillerKnoll’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for MillerKnoll’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.55%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 18.9 %

MLKN stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,971,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $288,708,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.4% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,191,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,922,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,891,000 after buying an additional 593,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.29%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

