Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 291,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFIS opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

