Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the February 29th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 64,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,592. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

