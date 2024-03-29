Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.00.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.9 %

CW stock opened at $255.94 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $257.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451 and have sold 12,451 shares worth $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 80.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 14.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.