Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $157.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,331,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,399. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.67.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.