BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

