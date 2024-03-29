Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $56,061.02

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $27.05 million and approximately $56,061.02 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00114446 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00040269 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00017740 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002837 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

