ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.6 %
ABIO stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
