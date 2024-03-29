ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.6 %

ABIO stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.