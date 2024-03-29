Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading Up 2.7%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.20. 1,235,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,818,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after buying an additional 8,928,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $18,906,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,775,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

