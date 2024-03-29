Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.50.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -297.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.59.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $124,085,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 807,000 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,426,000 after purchasing an additional 620,386 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 461,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

