Altice USA’s (ATUS) “In-Line” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

