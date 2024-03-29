3,197 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Purchased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $63.95 and a 52-week high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

