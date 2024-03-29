16,575 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in KBR by 113.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 35.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 91.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KBR opened at $63.65 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on KBR

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.