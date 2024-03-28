Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $525.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $505.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $400.45 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

