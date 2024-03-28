Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Empire (EMP.A)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Empire (TSE: EMP.A) in the last few weeks:

3/15/2024 – Empire had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Empire had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Empire had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

3/15/2024 – Empire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$40.00.

3/6/2024 – Empire had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Empire had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Empire had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$40.00.

2/26/2024 – Empire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Empire had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

EMP.A stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.04. 172,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,641. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.03. Empire Company Limited has a 52-week low of C$32.12 and a 52-week high of C$40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

