WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter.

VOOV traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.64. 91,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.54 and a 200 day moving average of $162.37. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.37 and a 12-month high of $180.68.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

