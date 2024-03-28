WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,892 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 259,978 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of D traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,895. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

