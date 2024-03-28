Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Up 5.8%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Waldencast from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,278,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,436,000 after purchasing an additional 674,600 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 144,841 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter valued at $5,492,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

